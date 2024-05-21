Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AGCompany Name: Rosenbauer International AGISIN: AT0000922554Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 21.05.2024Target price: EUR 50.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrSolid start into the year // record order backlog; chg. est. Topic: Rosenbauer released solid Q1 figures with sales above but EBIT belowour estimates. The demand for firefighting vehicles is unbroken supportedby several structural trends, leading to a strong order intake and a newrecord high in order backlog. Q1 sales grew by 17.7% yoy to € 226m (eNuW: € 215m) thanks to the company'sstrong order backlog of € 1.79bn at the end of FY23 and an average priceincrease of 8% yoy per fire truck delivered in Q1. On a regional level,growth in the Europe (+67% yoy to € 106m) and the Americas area (+6.0% yoyto € 80m) compensated for a weaker Asia-Pacific (-51% yoy to € 12.4m) andMiddle East & Africa area (-9.0% yoy to € 17.1m). EBIT improved by € 5.2m yoy to € 0.3m (eNuW: € 4.4m) backed by furtherstabilization of supply chains but also substantial price increases. Thereported EBIT includes a negative one-off effect of € 2.3m due to thedeparture of a member of the Executive Board and the realization of a newbanking agreement. The fact that EBIT in the first quarter was positive forthe first time in two years, despite negative one-offs, underpins thesuccessful operational turnaround of the company. Unbroken strong demand. Q1 order intake stood at € 362m (+24% yoy),implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x. Coupled with the strong demandduring the past quarters and supply chain issues, the group's order backloggrew again to a new record high of € 1.94bn (+20% yoy). Rosenbauer intendsto reduce the book-to-bill ratio to a level of 1x to decrease lead timesand with that the implied risk in the order book of increases on the costside like in FY21 & FY22. FY guidance reiterated. For FY24e, management expects sales of € 1.2bn (+12.7% yoy) and an EBIT margin of 5%. While we are slightly more cautious(eNuW: Sales € 1.18bn, EBIT margin 4.7%), we expect further sequentialimprovements throughout FY24e after the transition year FY23. FY24e shouldbenefit from (1) price increases which are successively reflected in sales(2) a further improving supply chain and (3) internal efficiency measures. As the supply chain situation further improves and with a record high inorder backlog, shares look poised for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY with anunchanged € 50.00 PT based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
