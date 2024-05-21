Original-Research: Easymotionskin Tec AG (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - from GBC AGClassification of GBC AG to EasyMotionSkin Tec AGCompany Name: EasyMotionSkin Tec AGISIN: LI1147158318Reason for the research: Management InterviewRecommendation: Management InterviewLast rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel SchafferIn the Interview: Christian Keck, President of the Board and CEO ofEasyMotionSkin GBC AG: Could you please provide a brief introduction to EasyMotionSkin TecAG? What are the main goals and core competencies of your company, and howdo you differentiate yourselves from your competitors? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, with its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin,milon, and FIVE, offers innovative training systems that support peopleworldwide in leading healthier, fitter lives. By leveraging digitalizationand developing new product innovations, EasyMotionSkin bridges the gap froman innovative fitness system manufacturer to a forward-thinking techcompany in the international health and lifestyle industry. By combining B2B, B2C, and B2B2C offers, EasyMotionSkin becomes a ConnectedCustomer Concept, acting as a partner that connects both commercialproviders and end customers. The addition of relevant content andprogramming creates a new dimension of service, offering noticeable addedvalue for users in all categories. GBC AG: How does the recently announced partnership with EASYFITNESS fitinto the long-term strategy of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG? The extensive partnership with EASYFITNESS, one of Germany's leadingfitness chains, supports our strategic expansion and strengthens ourposition in the fitness market, aligning perfectly with our long-termstrategy. The cooperation aims to make training in the respective studiosas convenient and innovative as possible, allowing customers to apply thisknowledge outside the club throughout the week. The goal is to make iteasier to meet the WHO's recommendations of at least seven physicaltraining sessions per week and to sustainably promote health and exercise the first phase, selected EASYFITNESS studios will be equipped with ourspecially developed dry suits. In the second phase, the partnership willextend to include home trainer equipment from EasyMotionSkin. Besidesstudio equipment, EASYFITNESS plans to offer its members the home traineroption from EasyMotionSkin as an additional training option for an extrafee. GBC AG: How does the partnership with Hansefit support EasyMotionSkin'svision of integrating innovative training solutions into the corporatefitness market, and what special offers do you provide to Hansefit members? Hansefit is a leading provider of corporate fitness solutions, enablingcompanies to give their employees access to a broad network of fitness andhealth facilities. This partnership strengthens the EasyMotionSkin Group'sposition in the fitness, healthcare, and corporate health markets. Hansefitexpands its offerings with innovative training solutions from milon, FIVE,and EasyMotionSkin, tailored to meet the individual needs of employees, Hansefit customers receive exclusive offers from theEasyMotionSkin Group and innovative concepts to support corporate healthpromotion. Hansefit benefits from potentially new members in the Hansefitsports network through this partnership. Furthermore, new joint projects inthe digital field are planned. GBC AG: How does the strategic partnership with Urban Sports Clubcontribute to achieving EasyMotionSkin's corporate goals, and what specificbenefits do you expect for both companies from this collaboration? How doesEasyMotionSkin manage relationships with large partner networks like UrbanSports Club to effectively leverage synergies? We are excited about the strategic cooperation with Europe's largest sportsaggregator, Urban Sports. This partnership opens up new markets for us. ForUrban Sports Club operators, EasyMotionSkin offers attractive specialdeals. Urban Sports Club expands its portfolio with innovative trainingsolutions tailored to the individual requirements of its members. UrbanSports Club benefits from the EasyMotionSkin Group's expertise ininnovative fitness solutions and wellbeing. Urban Sports Club offers aflexible sports and wellness membership throughout Europe, allowing membersto create their individual training plans from over 50 sports and discovernew activities they are passionate about. Lastly, we share a common vision:helping people lead a more active and healthier lifestyle. GBC AG: Can you elaborate on how the collaboration with ACISO helpsintegrate EasyMotionSkin's EMS offerings into fitness studios, and whatlong-term goals do you pursue with this cooperation? We are intensifying our collaboration with the consulting company ACISO,which specializes in fitness and health. The goal is to enable theintegration of attractive EMS offerings into the service spectrum offitness studios alongside on-site training. ACISO fitness studios will soonreceive a tailored offering from EasyMotionSkin. This allows fitness studiomembers to train easily, quickly, and efficiently at home, regardless ofstudio visits. The compact EMS training device from EasyMotionSkin, forexample, can also be used while traveling or in daily work life. This way,training is independent of club visits and can be perfectly adapted toindividual needs and requirements. With this holistic training approach,on-site training, tracking with wearables in everyday life, and highlyefficient EMS training merge into a 'Connected Customer Concept.' Thefitness studio member is continuously involved in advisory and supportservices and can simultaneously use innovative technologies like the EMSsuit. The partnership allows the use of EMS services either as a membershipor in a health subscription with optimized service modules bookable throughthe fitness center. During EMS training, all major muscle groups and deepermuscles are stimulated simultaneously using electrical impulses, making thetraining particularly effective. ACISO has an extensive network in thefitness and health industry. The company currently oversees 690 studios,has 150 franchise partners under the INJOY and FT-CLUB brands, and operatesseven premium fitness clubs with 28,000 members. Fitness studios can thus offer their members an even better fitnessexperience. With our high-tech products that enhance wellbeing and supporttraining, we aim to create a comprehensive offering with ACISO's expertise,going beyond the usual training in a fitness studio. This 360-degreeapproach to training anywhere and anytime not only increases the members'health activities but also leads to a close bond with the studio AG: What types of strategic partnerships does EasyMotionSkin plan todevelop in the future, and how do you select potential partners? The health industry of the future needs innovation, system relevance,structured implementation possibilities, and know-how transfer at alllevels. The development is moving away from a 'simple' studio membership toa health budget or health subscription with optimized service modules forthe different lifestyle demands of individuals. We prefer partnerships thatutilize synergies in the customer offering, increase market visibility,and, most importantly, share our vision of enabling people worldwide tolead healthier and fitter lives. GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview can download the research here:Contact for questionsGBC AGHalderstraße 2786150 Augsburg0821 / 241133 0...++++++++++++++++Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:+++++++++++++++Date (time) of completion: 17.05.2024 (3:30 p.m.) Date (time) of first distribution: 21.05.2024 (10:00 a.m.)-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN21052024004691010666ID1108238150