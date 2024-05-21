MVJ College Of Engineering Marks Founder's Day 2024 With Recognition And Awards For Excellence

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India MVJ College of Engineering Celebrated Founder's Day to mark the 96th birth anniversary of Dr. M. V. Jayaraman, the Founder and Mentor of the MVJ Group of Institutions. The event, held in the college auditorium named after Dr. Jayaraman, commenced at 10:15 a.m.



The ceremony began with a tribute video honoring Dr. Jayaraman's legacy, allowing the audience to reflect on his impactful journey.





Padma Bhushan Dr. B. N. Suresh, the Chief Guest, graced the occasion. Dr. Suresh, who has been the Chairman of the Board of Governors at MVJCE since 2015, is the Founder Director and Chancellor of IIST, Trivandrum. His distinguished career includes roles as a Distinguished Professor at ISRO HQ, Bangalore, Former Satish Dhawan Chair of Engineering Eminence, INAE, Delhi, Past President, Indian National Academy of Engineering, New Delhi, Former Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, VSSC, Trivandrum; and Former Member, Space Commission.





In his keynote address, Dr. Suresh highlighted the growth and achievements of MVJCE since its inception in 1982. He spoke highly of Dr. MV Jayaraman and further, appealed to the students to take forward his legacy. Harping on the importance of the tinkering lab and innovation cell, Dr. B. N. Suresh announced that MVJCE is bursting with potential to be realized by the time it comes close to its golden jubilee celebrations. He added that the Project Expo 2024 at MVJCE was a grand success and that engineers, who can work in interdisciplinary fields, are indispensable. Moreover, he stressed that building gadgets and having inclusive management are some of the ways that students can reach the zenith of innovation.





Well-deserved students were awarded certificates and cash awards in various categories including Autonomous rank holders, College topper, year-wise toppers, students obtaining more than 4 outstanding grades in the last year's examinations, Vinay Deepak Memorial award to the topper in Mechanical Engineering, Best outgoing student, gold medals in sports, state-level championship winners, best players in various sports, and students excelling in cultural activities such as Music, Dance, Fine arts, and Theatre. An award was also instituted by alumnus Mr. Amitesh Rahul, Director of ADSAT ENGINEERS PRIVATE LIMITED and a 1987 batch Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate, for the 1st rank holder in Electronics and Communication Engineering.





In total, 108 students and 6 faculty members were honored, receiving cash prizes amounting to Rs. 5 lakhs. Additionally, faculty members from the PUC college who achieved outstanding results were awarded appreciation certificates.





This celebration reaffirmed MVJ College of Engineering's commitment to recognizing and fostering excellence in academia, sports, and cultural endeavors.





