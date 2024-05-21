3 Earthquakes Hit Southern Itlay

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three earthquakes struck the vicinity of the city of Naples in southern Italy on Tuesday.

The first quake which hit the municipality of Pozzuoli measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, while the second quake measured 4.4 in the same area, at a depth of three kilometers, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said in a statement.

The third earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9, in the Campi Flegrei area, at a depth of 2.5 km, the statement added.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage so far.

Italy has witnessed devastating earthquakes in previous years, such as the August 2016 earthquake in Amatrice in central Italy and the surrounding area, which killed 299 people.

