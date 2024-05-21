Doubletree By Hilton Doha Al Sadd Culinary Team Triumphs At QCP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an exceptional showcase of culinary prowess, the chefs of DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Al Sadd swept the 7th edition of the Qatar Chefs Challenge, clinching a total of six awards, including the coveted Best Arab Cuisine Chef 2024 title.

Chef Karan Singh received a bronze for his exquisite Biryani, while Chef Yousef Al-Ghneimat secured a silver for his Live Cooking Signature Dish featuring lamb.

At the helm of this award-winning team is the DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Al Sadd's head chef, Chef Mohammad Jamal, who has expressed immense pride in his team's accomplishments.

“Our chefs have not only showcased their exceptional skills but also their passion for culinary excellence,” stated Chef Jamal.

“We invite everyone to taste their artistry at our newly opened Silk Road Restaurant, where we celebrate authentic flavours and innovative dishes.”

