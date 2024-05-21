CCTV Clip Shows Pune Teen Speeding Porsche Moments Before Crash Killed 2 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A CCTV footage of the 17-year-old speeding his Porsche moments before it hit a motorcycle in Pune resulting in the death of two people, has surfaced on the internet.

Four months shy of turning 18, the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol when the collision occurred on Sunday at Kalyani Nagar intersection.

The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody, and a case was filed against him in accordance with the applicable laws.

A group of people were riding their motorcycles home after a party at a nearby restaurant, according to the FIR.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the two-wheelers following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot.

After crashing into the motorcycle, the driver of the car rammed it into the roadside pavement railings.

A number of individuals were seen assaulting the youngster as he attempted to exit the vehicle in a video that went viral on social media.

The two fatalities, who were Pune-based techies from Madhya Pradesh, passed away instantly. Ashwini Costa (24), and Anis Awadiya (24), were named as the deceased.

However, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the adolescent driver. The 17-year-old was ordered by the board to do 15 days of work with the Yerawada traffic police, write an essay about the accident, receive medical attention to stop drinking, and go through psychological therapy.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said police have urged the court to treat the accused as an adult since it was a“heinous crime”.

Under sections 75 (willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses) and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act (supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs), the police have filed cases against the boy's father, a builder, as well as against the bar's owners for serving alcohol to an underage patron. In Maharashtra, the legal drinking age is 25.