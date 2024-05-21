               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight


5/21/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an old interview, Salman's father, Salim Khan recalled Salman and Vivek's ugly fight stating that there was no logic or rational solution to emotional problems.

THROWBACK TUESDAY

When Salim Khan talked about Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi's fight over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai last appeared together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 love musical film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

The two supposedly dated at the time and their affair was big but unfortunately, they split up in 2002.

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai dating

Following this, speculations of Aishwarya dating Vivek Oberoi surfaced in the media, sparking a violent dispute between him and Salman.


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

During a 2003 press conference, Vivek accused Salman of threatening him because of his relationship with Aishwarya.


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

In an old interview, Salman's father, Salim Khan recalled Salman and Vivek's ugly fight stating that there was no logic or rational solution to emotional problems.


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

He said, "Salman and Vivek have been emotional. Years later, they will realise they fought over a stupid thing."


THROWBACK: When Salim Khan Talked About Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi Fight Image

"Someone else took her away and these two remained where they were," he continued.

MENAFN21052024007385015968ID1108238049


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search