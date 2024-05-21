               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 21: Price Of One Sovereign Falls By Rs 480


5/21/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,830 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,451 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,830 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,451 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs 6,830

8 gram- Rs 54,640

10 gram- Rs 68,300

100 gram- Rs 6,83,000


1 gram- Rs 7,451

8 gram- Rs 59,608

10 gram- Rs 74,510

100 gram- Rs 7,45,000

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 5,588

8 gram- Rs 44,704

10 gram- Rs 55,880

100 gram- Rs 5,58,800

AsiaNet News

