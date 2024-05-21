Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 21: Price Of One Sovereign Falls By Rs 480

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,830 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,451 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,830
8 gram- Rs 54,640
10 gram- Rs 68,300
100 gram- Rs 6,83,000
1 gram- Rs 7,451
8 gram- Rs 59,608
10 gram- Rs 74,510
100 gram- Rs 7,45,000
1 gram- Rs 5,588
8 gram- Rs 44,704
10 gram- Rs 55,880
100 gram- Rs 5,58,800
