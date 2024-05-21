Cannes Film Festival 2024: 'Kannappa' Actor Vishnu Manchu, Prabhudheva Walks Red Carpet In Black Tuxedo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vishnu Manchu and Prabhudheva made a stylish entrance on the Cannes red carpet, donning suits and bow ties. These South Indian cinema icons attended the prestigious event to unveil the teaser for their upcoming film 'Kannappa' at the Olympia Theatre, a notable venue at the French Riviera.

Manchu, along with his wife Viranica Reddy, and accompanied by Prabhudheva and producer Mohan Babu, captured attention with their elegant appearances. Manchu sported a tuxedo suit designed by Atelier Viranica, complemented with a bow tie, while Viranica looked stunning in a white shirt and printed long skirt. Both Prabhudheva and Mohan Babu opted for similar black tuxedos.

The stars were also present at the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga', featuring Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller.

The first look of 'Kannappa' was previously revealed by Vishnu Manchu on Maha Shivratri, March 8, expressing his honor to portray Kannappa, a revered devotee of Lord Shiva. Manchu shared his excitement on social media, noting the significance of the role and the occasion.

Directed by Mukesh Singh, 'Kannappa' is a period film with a script co-written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad. Although Nupur Sanon was initially cast as the female lead, she had to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

The ensemble cast of 'Kannappa' is impressive, featuring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhudheva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda. The film is produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, with music composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi.