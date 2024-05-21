CONFIRMED! Vivo X Fold3 Pro To Launch In India; Here's What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The debut of the Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India has finally been announced. This will be Vivo's foldable entrance into the Indian market, following its earlier release in China. In this market, there are already companies like Samsung, Tecno, and OnePlus, but having additional brands would let consumers to choose alternatives with far more potential. In addition to delivering its Zeiss Optics-tuned cameras, which we have already seen with the X100 series, Vivo is leveraging the top Snapdragon 8 Gen processor.

According to reports, Vivo will debut the device in India in early June. The business has not disclosed the launch date or any other information. The smartphone includes two displays: a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display and an 8.03-inch core 2K AMOLED display that can both refresh at up to 120 Hz.

It has a Vivo V3 imaging chip and up to 1TB of storage in addition. In addition, the teaser indicates that the foldable will be among the lightest versions available, which adds curiosity to the device.

Vivo is also ensuring that its foldable does not seem out of place, since it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, run Android 14, and have 16GB RAM. There's enough power beneath the hood to keep everyone satisfied.

That's not all; the Zeiss Optics lens should provide further value to the foldable, which is essential for a premium smartphone. It has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor. The foldable's cover display features a 32MP camera.

OnePlus Open launched in India for around Rs 1.40 lakh last year, while the Samsung Galaxy foldables cost even more. Xiaomi has never launched its Fold in India so far.