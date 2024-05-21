Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport Retracts Entry Fee To Vehicles Amid Huge Backlash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has made a U-turn on its decision to impose an entry fee for vehicles, responding to widespread criticism. The decision to halt the entry fee plan came after facing backlash from drivers and passengers, who voiced their opposition both online and in planned protests.

Initially, BIAL had announced that commercial vehicles, including those operated by cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, would be charged Rs 150 for a stay of up to seven minutes, with the fee increasing to Rs 300 for longer stays. Private vehicles would also face a charge of Rs 150 for exceeding a seven-minute stay but remaining within 14 minutes. Buses and tempo travellers were slated to incur higher fees of Rs 600 and Rs 300, respectively.

The sudden introduction of these charges on May 20 caught many by surprise, leading to an outcry among cab drivers and passengers' families and friends picking up arrivals at the airport. In response to the mounting opposition, BIAL has announced a review of the parking fee structure, promising to engage with stakeholders before announcing any revised fees.

The move to impose entry fees was aimed at managing traffic congestion at the airport's pickup lanes. However, it faced strong resistance from the Private Vehicle Owners' Association, which argued that such expenses should be covered by existing tolls on the airport road, labelling the additional fee as an undue burden on consumers.

The decision to retract the entry fee comes as a relief to many, easing concerns about the financial implications of using the airport's pickup lanes. With the cancellation of the fee, travellers and drivers can now navigate the airport premises without the added financial strain previously imposed by the entry charges.