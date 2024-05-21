Forging Ahead: Brazil’S Steel Sector To Pump $20 Billion Into Future Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's steel industry has committed to an ambitious $20 billion investment by 2028, boosting economic growth.



This initiative targets enhanced competitiveness, green manufacturing advances, and job creation.



The announcement came from the Presidential Palace of Planalto, featuring President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.



Jefferson de Paula, Chair of the Brazilian Steel Institute's Board, revealed the strategy for the next five years.



Moreover, this commitment follows recent government actions, including new import quotas on various steel products and a 25% tax on excess amounts.







Additionally, February marked the reimplementation of tariffs on selected imports.



President Lula highlighted the New Growth Acceleration Program for revitalizing the economy and securing a $20 billion steel sector investment.



He also noted a similar $26 billion commitment from the automotive sector.



Vice President Alckmin, also Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services, underscored the investment's importance.



He stated, "These investments strengthen competitiveness, enhance sustainability, and create significant jobs and income."



Alckmin emphasized the import quotas as a new component of Brazil's industrial policy, with anti-dumping duties and fiscal measures.



Despite a $32.4 billion investment over 15 years and employing 2.9 million people, Brazil's steel industry operates at about half its capacity.



Last year, the output was 26.6 million tons, well below the potential of 51 million.



This substantial investment aims to modernize one of Brazil's critical industries.



It positions Brazil to lead in a sustainability-focused global economy, aiming to top the global steel market.

MENAFN21052024007421016031ID1108237961