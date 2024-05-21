               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Visits Embassy Of Iran In Azerbaijan, Offers His Condolences Over The Death Of The Iranian President And Other Individuals In Helicopter Crash


5/21/2024 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited theEmbassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country to offer hiscondolences over the tragic death of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi,President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister HosseinAmirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals in a helicoptercrash, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

