( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited theEmbassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country to offer hiscondolences over the tragic death of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi,President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister HosseinAmirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals in a helicoptercrash, Azernews reports.

