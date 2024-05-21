Defense Forces Destroy 28 Of 29 Enemy Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 28 enemy Shahed drones.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of May 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-131/136 combat UAVs from three directions: Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Land Forces, fighter aircraft and EW units.

As a result of the air battle, 28 drones were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in Russia's drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of May 21.