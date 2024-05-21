One Killed, Three Wounded As Enemy Attacks 15 Settlements In Kherson Region On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked 15 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Tokarivka, Mykhailivka, Tomaryne, Novooleksandrivka, Chervonyi Mayak and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Seven apartment blocks and seven private houses were damaged. A school, an industrial facility, a pumping station, and a gas pipeline were hit.

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

During the nighttime attack, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 drones in the Kherson region, Prokudin added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 20, an elderly woman and man were hospitalized with mine and blast injuries following Russia's shelling of Bilozerka in the Kherson region.