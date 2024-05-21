Enemy Conducts Sabotage And Reconnaissance Actions On Border With Chernihiv And Sumy Regions - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lyhoviy during the telethon "United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of Russia, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine," Lyhoviy said.

Seven more civilians evacuated from Vorozhba inregion

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops, depleting the enemy along the entire contact line.

The General Staff spokesman also informed that the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged.

"There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, at night and in the morning of 21 May, Russians fired twice at the border and settlements of Sumy region , with a total of 13 explosions recorded.

Photo: General Staff / Facebook