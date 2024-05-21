Militants Wound Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on 20 May, the Russian army injured two residents of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this in his Telegram .

"On 20 May, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region : in Pivnichne and Yelizavetivka," he said.

Invaders injure three residents ofregion overnight

According to Filashkin, the total number of casualties of Russian troops in Donetsk region (1966 killed and 4906 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army fired 2,404 times in Donetsk region on 19 May, with hits recorded in seven settlements.