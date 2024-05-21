Militants Wound Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on 20 May, the Russian army injured two residents of Donetsk region.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this in his Telegram .
"On 20 May, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region : in Pivnichne and Yelizavetivka," he said. Read also:
Invaders injure three residents of Donetsk
region overnight
According to Filashkin, the total number of casualties of Russian troops in Donetsk region (1966 killed and 4906 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army fired 2,404 times in Donetsk region on 19 May, with hits recorded in seven settlements.
MENAFN21052024000193011044ID1108237897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.