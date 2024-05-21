Turkish benchmark index hits historic high on Monday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded the trading day on a remarkable note, reaching a historic high of 10,643.58 points, representing a 0.9 percent increase compared to the previous close. The BIST 100 index, which serves as a key indicator of the Turkish stock market's performance, commenced the week at 10,660.80 points, marking a notable gain of 95.99 points from Friday's closing value. Throughout the trading session, the index demonstrated fluctuations, with its lowest point recorded at 10,633.93 and its peak reaching 10,775.00.



Market dynamics showcased a positive trend as 63 indices experienced gains by the session's end, while 33 indices witnessed a decline in value. The day's trading activity was characterized by a substantial transaction volume, totaling 122.7 billion Turkish liras (equivalent to USD3.8 billion). The overall value of the index, reflecting the combined market capitalization of listed companies, stood at an impressive 9.19 trillion liras (approximately USD285.44 billion).



In the currency market, the exchange rates displayed stability and fluctuations. As of 18:30 local time (1530GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 32.2140, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.0290, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.9310. These rates indicate the value of one US dollar, euro, and British pound sterling in terms of Turkish liras.



Furthermore, the prices of commodities also held significance in the market landscape. The price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,424.85, indicating its value in the international market. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.70, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in the global oil market. Overall, the day's market performance showcased resilience and buoyancy, with various indicators demonstrating positive momentum and contributing to investor confidence in the Turkish economy.

