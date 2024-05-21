Apple reveals new technologies to reduce motion sickness in iOS 18

(MENAFN) Apple is actively developing new technologies in its devices aimed at reducing motion sickness and nausea experienced in vehicles. Research indicates that motion sickness typically arises from a sensory conflict between what an individual sees and what they physically feel.



The company recognizes that this issue hinders some users from comfortably using their iPhones or iPads while on the move. To address this, Apple has introduced a software feature called Vehicle Motion Cues in iOS and iPadOS. This feature is designed to alleviate motion sickness when users look at their phones, and it is part of a broader rollout of new accessibility features across Apple devices.



Motion sickness often occurs when focusing on a stationary object, like a phone or a book, while the environment around is in motion. To counteract this, Apple will use the sensors in iPhones and iPads to detect the subtle movements of the car. The devices will then display small dots along the edges of the screen, moving in sync with the car. This alignment helps to prevent the sensory disconnect between what users see and feel. Users will have the option to toggle this feature on or off through their device settings.



In addition to reducing motion sickness, Apple has unveiled several other accessibility enhancements. These include eye-tracking technology, which will offer an alternative navigation method for iPhone and iPad users. The Music Touch feature uses micro-vibrations in the devices to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing experience the music they are listening to.



Moreover, there are improved voice control features that can comprehend atypical speech patterns and expanded accessibility options within VisionOS. These new features are anticipated to be part of the iOS 18 release, which is expected to launch in September.

