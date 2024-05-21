Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 6 More Palestinians In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 21 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday the death of six more Palestinians and the injury of 10 others by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin.

The Palestinians Ministry of Health said in a press release that six martyred and 10 others were injured with three in critical conditions.

According to local sources, among the martyrs were a doctor, a school teacher and a student, they were injured during the incursion of the occupation forces into the city, which coincided with the time employees were heading to their places of work and students to their schools. (pickup previous)

