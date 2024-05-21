Transport Minister Heads Qatar Delegation To Future Aviation Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Qatar is participating in the Future Aviation Forum, which opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Qatari delegation is headed by Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

The opening ceremony was attended by several transportation ministers, civil aviation authority chiefs from the participating countries, airline and airport presidents, CEOs of aircraft manufacturing companies, and renowned global investors.

During the forum, Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria H E Hon. Festus Keyamo. The two ministers discussed aspects of Qatari-Nigerian cooperation in air transportation, and ways to enhance them, especially in the fields of training, technical upskilling and capacity building in civil aviation.

Separately, Minister of Transport met Palestinian Minister of Transport H E Tarek Hosni Zaarab and discussed cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them.

The Minister of Transport also met Minister of Equipment and Housing, in charge of the Ministry of Transport of Tunisia, H E Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, and discussed Qatari-Tunisian cooperation in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, and ports, and ways to develop it.

In another meeting with the Kingdom of Tonga's Minister for Infrastructure Hon. Sevenitini Toumou, H E Al Sulaiti discussed Qatar-Tonga cooperation ties in all areas of transportation, and ways to develop them.