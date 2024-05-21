WCM-Q Student Forum Showcases Ingenuity Of Trainee Doctors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The appetite for innovation and scientific discovery of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) students was demonstrated as the elite medical college held its annual Student Research Forum.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors thronged the halls of WCM-Q, viewing an impressive display of 78 scientific posters, discussing the research projects with the authors, watching oral presentations, and finally witnessing the announcement of the winners of the awards competition.

The event also featured a presentation by Prof George P Chrousos, a highly distinguished paediatrician, endocrinologist, and neurobiologist who is renowned globally for his groundbreaking contributions to medical research. Prof Chrousos, who holds the Unesco Chair on Adolescent Health Care and is ranked among the top 250 most cited scientists worldwide, gave a keynote address on research focused on the management and consequences of stress and the role of the endocrine system in stress.

There then followed a series of messages about the power of research to revolutionise clinical practice and healthcare given by four returning WCM-Q alumni who now work at leading healthcare institutions in Qatar and the US: Dr. Sarah Kanbour, now a consultant in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at AMAN Hospital; Dr. Essa Abuhelaiqa, a transplant nephrologist with Hamad Medical Corporation; Dr. Ghaith Abu-Zeinah, assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York; and Dr. Wasseem Skef, assistant professor of medicine, gastroenterology and haepatology at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Centre in Houston.

Six oral research presentations were then given by students Syed Muhammad Jalil, Ateeque Mohamad Ali, Tala Abu Samaan, Kareem Fanous, Aisha Al Mulla, and Aimen Javed.

The one-day event concluded with the announcement of the winning students in the research contest.