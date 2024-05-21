CENTCOM Delivers Tons Of Aid To Gaza Via Temporary Pier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 21 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday the delivery of over 569 tons of humanitarian aid through a temporary sea pier on the Gaza strip coast.

CENTCOM stated in a press conference that the establishment of the temporary pier on the Gaza coast has facilitated the increased distribution of aid to Palestinian civilians.

The statement added that the aid delivered through the pier came from the US, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and numerous other countries.

It emphasized that this is a temporary solution to increase aid delivery to Gaza and meet the urgent need of the Palestinian people.

The US administration has repeatedly asserted its desire to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the Israeli occupying entity continued to obstruct aid from reaching the Palestinians who are facing famine, according to the United Nations.

The construction of the temporary sea pier was directed by the US President Joe Biden, as announced in the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7, to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian

