Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 1 Palestinian, Injure Others In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 21 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday the death of a Palestinian man and the injury of nine others by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release that one Palestinian martyred and nine other were injured -- three in critical conditions -- by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets in Jenin.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city, which led to confrontations in which the occupation's army fired live bullets towards the Palestinians. (end)

