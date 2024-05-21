Netherlands To Deliver YPR-765 Infantry Fighting Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has decided to transfer a batch of YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in the near future.

This is said in a statement released by the Dutch Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the assistance was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Monday.

According to the Dutch ministry, the YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible. The exact number of vehicles has not been disclosed.

To date, the Netherlands has handed over 207 YPR infantry fighting vehicles of various types.

As reported, the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on Monday. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that now is“a moment of challenge” as Russia has launched an offensive in eastern Ukraine and continues intensive bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

