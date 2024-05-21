Approval Rate Of Biden's Policy On Gaza War At Lowest Point

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 21 (KUNA) -- The approval rate for US President Joe Biden's handling of the Israeli occupation-Hamas war has dropped to its lowest point at 36 percent in a new poll, as the fighting continues in Gaza.

According to the poll conducted and published by Harvard University and Harris Poll firm late Monday, the approval rate was at 39 percent last month, while it stood at 44 percent in October 2023, when the question was first posed.

The decline comes as more and more Americans are getting frustrated and angry over the war on Gaza, especially Arab and Muslim Americans and students, who call for ceasefire and ending the US support to the Israeli occupation.

In the past few weeks, protests broke out in different US universities, demanding a ceasefire and ending investment in Israeli occupation-supporting companies.

On the other hand, supporters of the Israeli occupation are also displeased with Biden's decision to stop weapon shipments to the Israeli aggression force if it invaded Rafah city, where the majority of Palestinians who fled the war on Gaza live.

The survey was conducted from May 15 to 16 among 1,660 registered voters. The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus two percentage points. (end)

