Türkiye To Observe Day Of National Mourning For Iran's Raisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye will observe a day of national mourning over the deathof Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, the country's President Recep TayyipErdogan said after his late counterpart lost his life in ahelicopter crash, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We have decided to declare one day of national mourning overPresident Raisi's passing," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting atthe presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Noting Türkiye's role in search and rescue efforts for Raisiafter news emerged that a helicopter he was on crashed innorthwestern Iran, Erdogan said:

"A Bayraktar Akinci UAV conducted 7.5 hours of search andscanning activities in the region despite the difficult weatherconditions and flew a total of 2,100 kilometers (1,305 miles)," headded, referring to Türkiye's domestically manufactured unmannedaerial vehicle.

After Raisi's helicopter crashed, Türkiye's National DefenseMinistry assigned the Akinci UAV and a Cougar-type helicopter withnight vision capabilities to help in search activities.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam onthe Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday when the crash took place,according to Iranian state broadcasters.

The crash also resulted in the deaths of Iranian Foreign AffairsMinister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as that of MalikRahmeti, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and ImamAyatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province.