Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russia's Surveillance System With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 32nd Brigade's unmanned systems battalion destroyed Russia's Avanpost autonomous technical surveillance post.

This was reported by the operational command North on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the enemy is trying to build such facilities along the border with the objective of maintaining uninterrupted observation of Ukraine's territory to a depth of 10 km.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian army is most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector, with the number of clashes increasing to 24.

