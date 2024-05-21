Warm Weather Forecast In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) - Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to align with seasonal norms. The weather will be warm across most regions and relatively hot to hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Winds will be northwesterly, ranging from moderate to active, and may stir dust, particularly in the Badia regions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Wednesday will see a continuation of warm conditions in most areas, with relatively hot to hot weather in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate northwesterly, becoming active at times and blowing dust in the Badia.Thursday will bring a slight increase in temperatures, but similar weather conditions will remain, with clouds at medium and high altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally active and dusty, especially in desert areas.On Friday, a significant temperature drop of approximately 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal levels is anticipated. The weather will be pleasant in most areas and relatively hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will appear in the northern and center parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate to active northwesterly winds, causing dust in the Badia.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 19-30 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 17-28C, in the northern highlands 16-26C, in the Sharah highlands 15-27C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 22-41 degrees Celsius.