Iran To Hold Presidential Election On June 28

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 21 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's government decided yesterday that, the country's 14th presidential election would be held on June 28.

The election date was determined in a meeting, attended by Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, currently assuming the presidency, Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as, Vice President for Legal Affairs, Mohammad Dehqan, and representatives of the Iranian Constitutional Council and Interior Ministry, the report said.

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead yesterday morning, as the wreckage of the helicopter carrying them was found, following its crash in bad weather on Sunday, near Varzaqan County, some 670 km away from Tehran.– NNN-IRNA