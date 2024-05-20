(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

"With America in recession, Gold will rise 50% in 5 years". Keynote Address by Simon Hunt announced for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference:

Renowned commodities expert, Simon Hunt, will tell delegates at the 2024 Australian Gold Conference that this increasingly imperfect world will soon recognise the USA in recession just as the USA and its allies fear losing the US Dollar's global domination, that inflation is understated and that markets are ill prepared for shock events.

"Gold is emerging as central to the monetary system," Simon emphasised. "Gold will act as the differential account instead of dollars as the payment and investment instrument as it is now between Russia and China, extending in just three years to up to 40 BRICS+ countries." The 14th annual Australian Gold Conference returning August 26-28 to Crown Towers, Sydney, will provide a platform for Hunt to share further insights on why gold should be a cornerstone in navigating these turbulent times.

"Announcing Simon as our lead keynote reinforces our view of the challenging nature of world geopolitics and where gold sits," said Kerry Stevenson, founder and chair of the 2024 Australian Gold Conference. "Simon will reveal how China has been encouraging households to buy directly from the Shanghai Gold Exchange through an instalment system developed by the central bank".

With decades of experience in analyzing global commodity markets, including an extensive focus on copper, Simon Hunt has garnered a reputation for his astute forecasts and strategic insights. His transition into specializing in commodities within BRICS countries has further enhanced his understanding of global economic dynamics.

"By end-2024 equities and base metal markets should fall by 30-40%, a new round of fiscal and monetary stimuli will be introduced by western countries leading to a highly inflationary recovery," Hunt predicts. "Gold will be a major beneficiary from this mess. It is not just being bought as a hedge against a falling dollar, wars and conflicts but because of the metal's return as a monetary instrument."

"Gold holds its value," Hunt asserts. "It is currencies which fall. By 2030 the dollar index should halve in value implying that gold prices should rise by 50% by then."

The 2024 Australian Gold Conference remains the premier platform for industry stakeholders to converge, exchange ideas, and gain valuable perspectives offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the economic imperatives driving the demand for gold in today's uncertain environment.

ABOUT SIMON HUNT

Simon Hunt Strategic Services was founded in 1996. He has spent most of his life involved in the copper industry. The focus of the work is to understand the dynamics of the forces which determine the state of the global economy and that for copper. These include the structural geopolitical and financial changes around the world including China where he first visited in 1993.

Increasingly the work involves the shifts taking place within the global structure especially the rise of BRICS+ and how the West begins to fear the development of a rival group of nations that could derail its unilateral, dollar dominated world.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Kerry StevensonFounder & CEOGOLD EVENTS...+61 407 202 758Simon Hunt...+971 50 303 1938