Mahkota Medical Centre: Promoting Women Empowerment

HANOI, Vietnam, May 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Established in 1994, Mahkota Medical Centre offers advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and intensive care facilities and quality medical services. Mahkota Medical Centre is the flagship hospital of Health Management International Pte Ltd (HMI Group).

At the recent 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024, Mahkota received the Silver Award for Empowerment of Women Award for Less Than $500 Million Market Capitalization category, reflecting its focus on empowering women within its organization.

In an interview with ACN Newswire, Ms Teo Chin Yee, CEO of Mahkota, talks about the organization's strategies and processes throughout its journey in promoting women empowerment and gender equality.







ACN: Can you share with us Mahkota Medical Centre's journey in promoting women empowerment within the organization, and how it aligns with your core values and mission?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre's journey in promoting women empowerment within the organization is deeply rooted in our core values of Competence, Compassion, and Collaboration.

Competence: We acknowledge and appreciate the competence and capabilities of women in our organization. Through continuous training, mentorship programs, and development opportunities, we empower women to enhance their skills and expertise, enabling them to excel and advance in their careers.

Compassion: Our dedication to compassion extends to all individuals, including our female staff members. We prioritize cultivating a supportive and nurturing work environment where women feel valued, respected, and supported in balancing their professional and personal responsibilities. Our leadership team is committed to understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by women, ensuring they receive the compassion and support necessary to thrive.

Collaboration: We believe in the strength of collaboration and teamwork in achieving our objectives. By fostering a culture of collaboration, we encourage women to share their ideas, insights, and experiences, leading to numerous innovations within the organization. Additionally, this culture enables women to support and learn from one another, driving positive change collectively.

At Mahkota Medical Centre, our commitment to promoting women empowerment aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services. By empowering women within our organization, we will be able to not only enhance the professional growth and development of our female staff, but also strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality care to our patients.

ACN: Mahkota Medical Centre is known for its commitment to international accreditation. How has this accreditation process contributed to fostering women empowerment within the organization?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: The accreditation process undertaken by Mahkota Medical Centre has played a pivotal role in fostering women empowerment within the organization, primarily by promoting gender equality and providing equal opportunities for career advancement.

Firstly, through international accreditation, Mahkota Medical Centre has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to upholding high standards of professionalism. This commitment creates an environment conducive to the success of women in various roles within our organization. By adhering to these rigorous standards, women are provided with a level playing field where their skills and contributions are recognized and valued, thus facilitating their growth and advancement within the organization.

Moreover, the attainment of accreditation promotes inclusivity and diversity within the workplace. By striving for and achieving recognition on an international scale, Mahkota Medical Centre sends a clear message that all individuals, regardless of gender, have a voice and are valued contributors to the organization. This inclusivity allows women to actively participate in decision-making processes, shaping the organization's culture and practices to be more supportive and conducive to their professional growth and development.

A concrete example of how accreditation has contributed to women empowerment within our organization is evident in the role of nurse navigators within various clinical care programs. These nurse navigators play a crucial role in ensuring that patients understand their treatment plans and receive the necessary support throughout their journey. Empowered to bring patient issues to interdisciplinary meetings for discussion and improvement, nurse navigators exemplify how accreditation has enabled women to take on leadership roles and drive positive change within our organization.

In summary, the accreditation process undertaken by Mahkota Medical Centre reinforces our dedication to promoting women empowerment and advancing gender equality within our workplace. By adhering to international standards and fostering inclusivity, accreditation creates an environment where women are able to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our organization's mission of providing quality healthcare services.

ACN: Could you elaborate on any specific programs or initiatives implemented at Mahkota Medical Centre aimed at empowering women across borders?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre has spearheaded impactful programs aimed at empowering women across borders, with the Jakarta PinkCare Wellness Program 2023 in Indonesia standing out as a notable example.

This initiative was carefully crafted to raise awareness among women about the critical importance of taking proactive measures to safeguard their well-being, particularly in preventing breast cancer. Central to the program's objectives was the emphasis on regular healthcare screenings and early detection as vital components of maintaining optimal health and preventing the onset or progression of breast cancer.

Highlighting Mahkota Medical Centre's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to women, the program showcased various screening options available at the centre. By doing so, it underscored the organization's dedication to ensuring that women have convenient access to essential healthcare resources, thus empowering them to take charge of their health proactively.

The launch event was held at Plaza Indonesia, a renowned venue in Jakarta, and was met with a resounding success which drew considerable attention from stakeholders and the public alike. Among the distinguished guests in attendance was the Ambassador of Malaysia to Indonesia, lending further prestige to the occasion. Notably, the representatives from Mahkota Medical Centre who graced the event were all women, including the Oncologist, Breast Surgeon, and nurse navigators. Their presence not only represented the organization's commitment to women's health, but also served as a testament to the integral role that women play in healthcare leadership and service delivery.

An impactful aspect of the event was the heartfelt testimonies shared by two Indonesian breast cancer survivors. Their narratives shed light on the transformative power of early detection and accessible healthcare services in their journey towards recovery. These testimonials served as poignant reminders of the importance of women's health empowerment and left a lasting impression on the attendees, inspiring them to prioritize their own well-being and seek preventive healthcare measures.

Overall, the Jakarta PinkCare Wellness Program exemplifies Mahkota Medical Centre's unwavering dedication to empowering women across borders by promoting health awareness, facilitating access to healthcare services, and fostering a supportive environment conducive to proactive health management.

ACN: Collaboration with governmental and NGOs can significantly enhance women empowerment efforts. Can you discuss any partnerships Mahkota Medical Centre has established in this regard and the impact they've had?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre has recognized the importance of collaboration with governmental organizations and NGOs in enhancing women empowerment efforts, particularly in the realm of breast cancer awareness and prevention.

One significant partnership is with Lembaga Penduduk dan Pembangunan Keluarga Negara (LPPKN), where we collaborated to facilitate free yearly breast screenings for women in the local community. Through this partnership, we extend our reach and ensure that more women have access to crucial screenings, empowering them to take control of their breast health. By combining resources and expertise, Mahkota Medical Centre and LPPKN work together to remove barriers to healthcare access and promote overall well-being within the community.

Moreover, our annual Mahkota Charity Run serves as another testament to our commitment to collaborative efforts for women empowerment. In this initiative, we join forces with both governmental organizations and NGOs to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer patients. For instance, in our latest run, we partnered with Skyhawk Melaka and raised an impressive RM122,788. These funds were channeled to support breast cancer patients through contributions to the National Cancer Society Malaysia and the Seck Kia Eenh Cancer Fund. Notably, over 100 breast cancer survivors participated in the event, symbolizing resilience and hope within our community.

Through these partnerships, Mahkota Medical Centre demonstrates its dedication to empowering women by providing essential healthcare services, raising awareness, and supporting those affected by breast cancer. By leveraging collaborative efforts with governmental organizations and NGOs, we amplify our impact and work towards a future where women have equal opportunities for health and well-being.

ACN: In what ways does Mahkota Medical Centre leverage its strong female leadership at the helm to drive women empowerment initiatives within the organization and beyond?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre leverages its strong female leadership to drive women empowerment initiatives within and beyond the organization. With more than 70% of our workforce being female, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, women play a crucial role in ensuring round-the-clock patient care and emergency response.

Leading by Example: Female leaders set a compelling example for women within the organization and beyond. They demonstrate that gender should never be a barrier to success and inspire women to aspire to leadership roles.

Fostering a Supportive Culture: Mahkota Medical Centre prioritizes fostering a supportive culture where effective communication and listening skills are valued. Female leaders nurture an environment where women feel empowered to voice their ideas, contribute their expertise, and lead positive change.

Advocating for Change: Female leaders advocate for change both within the organization and in the broader community. They champion gender equality in healthcare and advocate for women's rights, striving to create a future where women are empowered to thrive professionally and personally.

By leading through example, fostering a supportive culture, and advocating for change, Mahkota Medical Centre's strong female leadership inspires and empowers women to realize their full potential, contributing to a future where women make a lasting impact in every aspect of society.

ACN: How does Mahkota Medical Centre ensure gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership positions, and what benefits have you observed from having a diverse leadership team?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre upholds gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles through deliberate efforts. Despite having a predominantly male presence among doctors in leadership, and a female-dominated nurse workforce, the organization ensures equal opportunities for career advancement.

Administrative and support functions implement unbiased recruitment and promotion processes, prioritizing merit-based considerations over gender. Moreover, the organization invests in tailored nursing competency and leadership development programs to empower female leaders. These initiatives offer mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, fostering the professional growth of women within the organization.

A gender-diverse leadership team cultivates an inclusive workplace culture, promoting a sense of value, respect, and empowerment among all employees. This inclusivity positively impacts employee morale, engagement, and retention rates, ultimately contributing to organizational success.

Overall, Mahkota Medical Centre remains steadfast in its commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership positions. By ensuring equal opportunities for all individuals, irrespective of gender, the organization strives to create a conducive environment for thriving and succeeding, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness of its healthcare delivery system.

ACN: Can you share any success stories or milestones achieved through Mahkota Medical Centre's women empowerment initiatives, particularly those related to international accreditation and cross-border partnerships?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre has witnessed significant success through its women empowerment initiatives, particularly in international accreditation and cross-border partnerships.

One notable achievement is the regional expansion of our PinkCare program beyond Malaysia, offering tailored breast care education to communities in neighbouring countries like Indonesia. This initiative addresses the pressing issue of breast cancer and provides culturally sensitive education, recognizing the unique needs of women in different regions.

Additionally, Mahkota Medical Centre has implemented nurse navigators as trusted guides to assist individuals in navigating through breast health concerns. This program, coupled with our follow-up study into breast cancer, continues to generate results which emphasized the importance of inclusivity, personalized care, and equitable access to women's health services.

Challenges in implementing women empowerment initiatives are inevitable, particularly in recognizing the holistic needs of women and ensuring comprehensive healthcare services. However, Mahkota Medical Centre is profoundly grateful for the unwavering support and commitment of everyone involved in empowering women's health. Through collective efforts, barriers are broken down, inequalities are challenged, and the voices of women in healthcare are uplifted. Together, Mahkota Medical Centre is making a tangible difference in the lives of women, their families, and communities.

ACN: What are some of the challenges Mahkota Medical Centre has encountered in implementing women empowerment initiatives, and how have you overcome them?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Implementing women empowerment initiatives at Mahkota Medical Centre has posed challenges, notably regarding balancing work and family responsibilities for female employees.

A significant hurdle arises from the need for women to manage professional duties alongside family commitments which are particularly prevalent among younger women with childbearing responsibilities or caregiving duties. In response, Mahkota Medical Centre prioritizes compassion and flexibility.

To address this, we've implemented policies and practices accommodating female employees' needs, such as offering flexible working arrangements. This includes options to transfer to non-shift duties or adjust work hours, ensuring they can fulfill family obligations without sacrificing professional responsibilities.

By fostering a compassionate and flexible work environment, Mahkota Medical Centre empowers women to manage their work-life balance effectively. This approach supports the well-being of female employees and contributes to a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture overall.

ACN: How do you measure the effectiveness and impact of Mahkota Medical Centre's women empowerment programs, especially in terms of promoting gender equality and advancing women's leadership?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Tracking the progression of female employees within the organization through promotions to leadership positions is a tangible measure of the empowerment programs' effectiveness in supporting women's career growth. By monitoring the number of women advancing into leadership roles over time, Mahkota Medical Centre can assess whether empowerment initiatives are successfully facilitating career advancement opportunities for women.

Gathering feedback from female employees through surveys, focus groups, and/or interviews provides valuable insights into their experiences with empowerment initiatives. This feedback helps identify perceived benefits, challenges faced, and areas for improvement in the programs. It also enables Mahkota Medical Centre to tailor empowerment initiatives to better meet the needs and aspirations of female employees.

Analysing retention rates among female employees is another important measure of the impact of empowerment programs. Higher retention rates among women may indicate increased job satisfaction, loyalty, and the organization's ability to retain talented women in leadership roles. Understanding retention trends allows Mahkota Medical Centre to assess the effectiveness of empowerment efforts in creating a supportive and inclusive work environment for women.

By systematically evaluating career advancement, gathering employee feedback, and monitoring retention rates, Mahkota Medical Centre can assess the overall impact of its women empowerment programs and make informed decisions to further enhance gender equality and support women's leadership development within the organization.

ACN: Looking ahead, what are your vision and goals for Mahkota Medical Centre's continued commitment to women empowerment, both within the organization and in the broader healthcare community?

Ms Teo Chin Yee: Mahkota Medical Centre's vision for continued commitment to women empowerment involves fostering a high-performance culture within the organization while also making significant strides in the broader healthcare community.

Internally, our aim is to establish Mahkota Medical Centre as a compelling employer brand, attracting and retaining top talent. This entails implementing the best HR practices, such as offering competitive total remuneration packages, prioritizing staff wellbeing through psychosocial practices, and providing tailored recognition and rewards.

Furthermore, we seek to enhance employee engagement by fostering an environment that encourages continuous learning and development. This includes developing a competency framework for nursing and allied health/clinical staff to ensure they have the necessary resources to excel in their roles.

Moreover, Mahkota Medical Centre is dedicated to intensifying the 3Cs culture (Compassion, Competence, Collaboration) and work ethics within the organization. This involves initiatives such as enhancing patient experience through Service Excellence, establishing a Nursing Academy for improved patient care and safety, and promoting collaboration through team recognition and continuous improvement efforts.

In the broader healthcare community, our vision extends to empowering women across Southeast Asia. We plan to leverage our expertise and resources through initiatives like knowledge sharing, capacity building programs, and partnerships with regional healthcare institutions to promote gender equality and women's leadership in healthcare.

Overall, Mahkota Medical Centre's vision for women empowerment encompasses creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture while also making significant contributions to advancing gender equality and women's leadership in healthcare, both locally and regionally.

About Mahkota Medical Centre

Founded in 1994, Mahkota Medical Centre (Mahkota) is one of the largest and most comprehensive tertiary private hospitals in South Malaysia. The hospital offers state-of-the-art diagnostics and therapies, along with high-quality medical services. It is one of the most comprehensive hospitals, focusing on medical sub-specialties with high surgical workloads. Licenced with 272 beds in eight wards and housing over 120 practising consultants across a wide range of medical and surgical disciplines, it is supported by dedicated management, doctors, and allied healthcare staff.

Mahkota is a top medical tourism destination in Malaysia and an elite member of the Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council, serving around 95,000 foreign patients annually. In 2023, Mahkota is proud to be named one of the four finalists in the prestigious Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme, which aims to establish Malaysia as a globally renowned icon for healthcare travel.

Mahkota was the first private hospital in Malacca to become accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and has been accredited from 2023-2026. In addition, Mahkota is the first hospital in Malaysia to be awarded the JCI Clinical Care Programme Certification (CCPC) for Breast Cancer. In order to ensure Malaysians' patient safety and quality, the hospital has earned the 6th edition of Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) accreditation. Mahkota is the flagship hospital of Health Management International Pte Ltd (HMI Group), with more than 25 years of track record. For more information on Mahkota, please visit .



