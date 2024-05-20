Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) CEO Talks Five-Year Record Performance, Looks To Continued Success In 2024 During Hawk Media Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, was spotlighted during a recent Hawk Media interview. During the interview, SuperCom CEO and president

Ordan Trabelsi discussed the company, including talking about how the company has achieved a 5-year-best 2023 performance. During the interview, Trabelsi observed that as the leader of the company, which has been around for 37 years, he has worked to show SuperCom's potential as a world-class asset portfolio that can reshape the identification, monitoring and public-safety landscape while serving a growing list of government and private sector clients. He noted that the company's 2023 results included five-year-record revenues of $26.6 million, a 51% increase year-over-year that contributed to EBITDA of $4.8 million, a 2350% increase over the prior period along with gross profit that increased 60% year-over-year to $10.2 million. That momentum is continuing into 2024, he noted, as the continue has added additional revenue-generating business in Canada and received new orders from European governments value at $5 million.“We will meet goals by staying true to what we've done since 1988 - remaining committed to revolutionizing government sectors through superior technology and solutions,” said SuperCom CEO and president Ordan Trabelsi during the interview.“This approach has made us leaders in providing highly advanced offender tracking and monitoring solutions, and by keeping ahead of fast-changing technology, we will retain that position. That's part of our mission each day. Clients recognize our dedication, including the value of our cutting-edge RFID and GPS tracking technologies, which could be the best at providing practical, effective and scalable monitoring solutions for tracking offenders. Most importantly, we are creating products and platforms that are mindful of all stakeholders involved, especially end users. We believe that people should be provided an opportunity to make amends and become a better version of themselves. We see our technology as a facilitator of this approach. Our solutions empower governments to use alternative ways to manage their incarcerated populations. By partnering with SuperCom, nations globally can improve the safety of their communities.”

To view the full interview, visit



About SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions since 1988, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border-control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital-identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven

radio frequency identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, domestic violence prevention and electronic monitoring. For additional information about this company, please visit



