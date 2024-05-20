(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Canada Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





Embedded Finance industry in Canada is expected to grow by 34.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 4.28 billion in 2024.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.9% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 4.28 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 13.01 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenues help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy



In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry. Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Scope

Canada Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors



Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model



Platforms

Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model



Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry



Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments



B2B B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering



Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model



Platforms

Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model



Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel



Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type



Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment



Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other

Canada Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments



Business Lending Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors



Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors



Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type



BNPL Lending

POS Lending Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model



Platforms

Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model



Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments



B2B B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector



Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model



Platforms

Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model



Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Canada Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset



Hard Assets Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users



SME's Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



...

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

The post Canada Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 34.3% to Reach $4.28 Billion this Year – Investment Opportunity Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets appeared first on Caribbean News Global .