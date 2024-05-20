Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the graduating ceremony for excelling Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) graduates, for the academic year 2022/2023.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya phoned Iranian Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri, expressing his sincere condolences and deep sympathy over the tragic Helicopter crash.

RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed that GCC countries and international efforts support Yemen's plan in achieving peace and stability for the country and its people.

GAZA -- Health authorities in Gaza Strip announced that 14 Palestinians were martyred and more than 50 others were injured as a result of heavy bombardment launched by the Israeli occupation on Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

TEHRAN -- Iran will hold early presidential elections on June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's state TV media reported. (end0 mb