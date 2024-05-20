CD Personnel In Irbid Save Life Of Girl Who Drowned, Lost Her Vital Signs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) - East Irbid Civil Defense personnel saved the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who drowned after she fell into a swimming pool in a park in Irbid Governorate and swallowed a large amount of water, causing her to lose her vital signs.The child was carried by her parents on foot to the civil defense station near the scene of the incident in the Mukhaiba area, in the northern governorate.Abdul Karim al-Khatib, a paramedic officer who was on duty, said that the child was in a state of complete coma upon arrival, losing her vital signs such as breathing and pulse.He added that a successful cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) operation was performed to restore the child's ability to breathe, and the paramedics succeeded in extracting the amount of water that the child had swallowed, stressing that the speed of the child's arrival at the station and the immediate provision of first aid contributed to saving her life.He explained that after completing the necessary first aid operation by the specialized ambulance team, she was immediately transferred to Mu'ath Bin Jabal Hospital to check on her health condition, and to conduct the necessary tests and radiographs while contacting the emergency doctor on duty to receive some health instructions, especially in light of her critical health condition.For his part, Dr. Shadi Al-Mudawar from Mu'adh Bin Jabal Hospital said that the child arrived at the hospital approximately 3 minutes after the successful first aid procedure at the Mukhaiba Civil Defense Station, as her condition was stable and the necessary tests were conducted inside the hospital before she was transferred to Princess Rahma Hospital for further treatment and monitoring.On the other hand, the child's father expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the civil defense personnel and the speed of the measures taken, which contributed to saving the child's life. He also thanked one of the civil defense personnel who was present in the place and on his official vacation, who rescued the child and helped transport her to the station.The Public Security Directorate emphasized the need to take the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines to prevent drowning accidents caused by swimming in places that are not designated or do not meet the safety conditions, pointing out the need to monitor children in swimming areas and water bodies, especially since children and adolescents are the most vulnerable to drowning accidents.