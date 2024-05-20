Sultan Of Oman's Visit To Jordan Reflects Harmony Of Political Visions Between The Two Countries, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He pointed out that the number of listed companies in Oman with Jordanian participation amounted to 988 until the end of last year, with the total value of invested capital amounting to about OMR208 million, and Felix Pharmaceutical Industries in Salalah Free Zone is one of the largest Jordanian companies invested in Oman with an investment value of OMR23 million. Jordan has also invested in Oman's higher education sector. Oman Aluminum Rolling Company (OARC) recently signed a rolled aluminum coil supply agreement with the Jordanian Aluminum Industry Company (Orbit), and the value of the contract for this year is expected to be approximately $15 million.He added that the past two years have witnessed an increase in the exchange of trade delegations, closer communication and partnership at the level of the private sector, and the promotion and diversification of trade exchange, as the Omani and Jordanian sides seek to activate bilateral cooperation in various sectors of investment, trade and industry, and to take advantage of the opportunities available for investment and joint trade exchange, noting that two memorandums of understanding were recently signed in this regard.He said, "There are economic projects that we hope to complete discussions on that are in the mining sectors by investing in Oman or localizing Omani investment in Jordan, and we hope to complete cooperation talks between the two countries in the pharmaceutical and information technology sectors, and there are several draft memorandums of understanding being coordinated in the social services, youth, logistics and other sectors."