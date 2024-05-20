Sultan Of Oman's Visit To Jordan Reflects Harmony Of Political Visions Between The Two Countries, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili emphasized that the visit sends messages that Oman and Jordan have a history that speaks for itself and a unique relationship.He added that the visit is of exceptional importance as it is the first official visit of His Majesty the Sultan after he assumed the reins of power in the country.He pointed out that the visit carries great implications in light of regional and international developments, and increases the permanent and joint coordination between the two countries on issues of common interest, especially the Palestinian issue.He stressed that the bilateral relations between the two countries have always been characterized by consensus in the fateful positions that concern the Arab nation and cooperation in everything that would achieve security and stability for the two countries and the region in general, and have witnessed a remarkable development in their course since the beginning, reflecting the extent of closeness between the Omani and Jordanian peoples, who are united by language, religion and common customs and traditions, and these relations culminated in continuous communication between the leaders of the two countries, who established a model to be followed in the relationship between two brotherly Arab countries and peoples.He pointed out that the importance of the visit is to consolidate trade and investment cooperation and other fields, noting that economic cooperation is the focus of attention of the leaders of the two countries, who agreed during the last official visit of His Majesty the King to Muscat in October 2022 to expand the horizons of economic cooperation between the two countries and the need to raise the level of trade exchange between the two countries and enhance cooperation between the private sector in the two brotherly countries.