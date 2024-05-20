Sultan Of Oman's Visit To Jordan Reflects Harmony Of Political Visions Between The Two Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to Jordan on Wednesday at the invitation of his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, is of special importance, since it is the first official visit of His Majesty to Jordan since he assumed power in Oman, reflecting the respect and appreciation that both countries and leaders have for each other and indicating the excellent relations that bind the two brotherly countries.This visit is of great importance in strengthening the mechanisms of coordination and Arab cooperation in the service of the Palestinian cause, and increasing the usual harmony in political visions between the leaders of the two countries, who always emphasize the need to look wisely and persistently at the Palestinian cause and alert the world in all international forums to its importance.The visit comes at a time when the region, especially Palestine and the Gaza Strip, is witnessing unprecedented developments, most notably the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which the two leaders have not hesitated since its beginning to exert every effort to stop it and enable the Palestinian brothers to establish their independent state.There are also many vital files that will be on the agenda of the bilateral summit, led by the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, which have continued for 53 years since their bases were laid by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and his brother His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal over many years, and remained a distinctive model for fraternal relations, Arab-Arab cooperation, and understanding that reflected on the relationship between the two countries.