FAO Organizes Learning Initiative On Food Loss Between GAM, Municipality Of Milan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Let's Food and the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, held a peer learning initiative on Monday between the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Municipality of Milan in a step towards transforming urban agri-food systems and learning from partners about food loss and waste, with the aim of addressing food waste and waste management.Corinna Hawkes, Director of the Agri-Food Systems and Safety Division at FAO, said that local governments are critical contributors to the initiative, and several meetings and training workshops will be held that embody the commitment to lead systemic change in urban agri-food systems, highlighting the importance of integrating peer-to-peer exchanges with other learning methods, such as the learning-by-doing approach.FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf pointed out the opportunities that can be capitalized on in such partnerships, noting that the exchange between GMA and the Municipality of Milan holds the promise of emphasizing the linkages between existing initiatives at all levels and inspiring policymakers, other cities in Jordan, donors, and the private sector to leverage resources to achieve real changes in Amman and beyond.Director of FAO's South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) Division, An Bing Yi, said that FAO's work on SSTC and its support to countries in taking action to reduce food loss and waste is critical in this endeavor.Emilio Fralleone, Head of the Economic, Commercial, and Cultural Office of the Embassy of Italy in Amman, said that managing food waste, reducing food loss, and strengthening food chains are of utmost importance, given the interconnectedness of these phenomena. "We recognize the pivotal role that municipalities play, especially in light of urban population growth, in achieving these goals, and peer-to-peer cooperation and exchange of experiences will certainly serve as a further enhancement of knowledge and ensure growth and progress," he added.Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, said that there is great scope for strengthening food systems at the national and international levels by building on the experience of cities, adding that food waste is one of the main drivers of food systems transformation.The Ministry of Agriculture Secretary-General, Mohammad Hiyari, pointed out that this peer-to-peer learning initiative amis to produce a new leading model for the world's cities, based on the specificity of the challenges facing Jordan and relying on the responsible human element that can innovate and turn challenges into opportunities.