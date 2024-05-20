Saudi Arabia Announces Purchase Of 105 Airbus Aircrafts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Saudi Airlines Group and Flyadeal Airlines announced one of the largest aircraft purchase deals in the world, ordering 105 Airbus narrow-body jets.The company said in a statement: "The Saudi Group announced the largest aircraft deal in the history of Saudi aviation with Airbus, and this historic agreement includes 105 aircraft," on the first day of the Future Aviation Forum held in Riyadh, with organizers estimating the value of the deal at $19 billion.The two companies explained that Saudi Airlines will receive 54 A321neo aircraft, while Flyadeal low-cost flights will receive 12 A320neo and 39 A321neo aircraft.