United States Looks Forward To Working With Taiwan To Promote Common Values

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US authorities look forward to working with the new head ofthe Taiwan administration, Lai Qingde, to promote common interestsand maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, Azernews reports.

"We look forward to cooperating with the head of the[administration] Lai [Qingde] and all representatives of Taiwan'spolitical spectrum to promote our common interests and values,deepen our long-standing informal relations and maintain peace andstability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Blinken said.

According to him, "the partnership between the American peopleand the people of Taiwan, based on democratic values, continues toexpand and deepen in the fields of trade, economy, andculture."