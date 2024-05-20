President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Shahin Bayramov As Rector Of Karabakh University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed anOrder on the appointment of Shahin Bayramov as the rector ofKarabakh University.
On November 28, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order onthe establishment of Karabakh University in the city ofKhankendi.
