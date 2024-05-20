Iran's Early Presidential Election On June 28Th

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- Iran will hold early presidential elections on June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's state TV media reported on Monday.

The registration of candidates will take place from May 30 to June 3, with the campaign period running from June 12 until the morning of June 27, according to state TV.

According to Iran's constitution, in the event of the president's death, "the First Vice President assumes his powers and responsibilities with the approval of the supreme leader, and a council consisting of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Head of the Judiciary, and the First Vice President is obligated to arrange for a new president to be elected within a maximum period of 50 days."

Raisi and several others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died when their helicopter went down in a foggy, remote area of northwestern Iran on Sunday. (end)

