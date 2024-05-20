Fourteen Palestinians Killed, More Than 50 Injured In Israeli Occupation Bombings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 20 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in Gaza Strip announced on Monday evening that 14 Palestinians were martyred and more than 50 others were injured as a result of heavy bombardment launched by the Israeli occupation on Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian officials explained in a statement that the Israeli occupation army continues its military operation and aggression against the Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip for the ninth day in a row, with violent bombardment by aircraft and artillery, blowing up homes and residential buildings.

Eyewitnesses described to KUNA that the occupation army targeted through artillery shelling and fire belts from warplanes, five blocks, and several other squares and residential towers.

They confirmed that the occupation forces are still besieging Al-Awda Hospital in Tal Al-Zaatar for the second day, as their artillery targeted the last floor of the hospital building, causing part of it to burn.

In Beit Lahia, nearby Jabalia in the north, Palestinian medical teams recovered 12 Palestinian martyrs after the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a residential building in the area.

Israeli occupation army snipers stationed in the eastern regions of Kamal Adwan Hospital opened fire on the northern gate of the hospital.

The occupation aircraft also targeted a house for the Al-Khatib family in the town of Beit Lahia, resulting in several martyrs and injuries.

The Israeli occupation army closed the entrance to the city of Beit Hanoun and besieged the displaced people in nearby shelter schools.

This coincides with the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction in the eastern regions as a result of violent bombardment by Israeli artillery, which affected several residential squares there. (end)

