Iraq To Launch National Entrepreneurship Competition

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani chaired the fifth meeting of the Supreme Council for Youth, discussing and approving several initiatives:



The Council launched the National Entrepreneurship Competition, in collaboration with the Riyada initiative, to support 100 youth-led entrepreneurial projects with loans up to 100 million dinars [$76,00] each.

Additionally, the Council approved the creation of the "Eyes of Knowledge" platform, a scientific platform featuring 10 sections with 1,200 questions each. A monthly knowledge competition will be held for university students, with 50 winners receiving 150,000 dinars [$115] each. The council also decided to launch the "Youth Abroad" program by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to empower Iraqi youth living abroad and facilitate their integration into Iraqi society.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities will support young Iraqis participating in cultural and artistic events by reducing hotel and transportation fees. The ministry will allocate 25% of the Iraqi Creativity Award to individuals under 35 to promote youth involvement in the creative sector.

(Source: PMO)

