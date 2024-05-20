Najaf-Karbala Rail Tender Extended; Only 1 Bid Received

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has decided to extend the tendering period for the Najaf-Karbala train project by an additional month.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the extension was agreed in the hope of attracting more bids, and to "ensure competition beyond the single offer currently received."
