Najaf-Karbala Rail Tender Extended; Only 1 Bid Received

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has decided to extend the tendering period for the Najaf-Karbala train project by an additional month.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the extension was agreed in the hope of attracting more bids, and to "ensure competition beyond the single offer currently received."

(Source: PMO)

