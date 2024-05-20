Ibovespa Stumbles Below Milestone Amid Global Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Monday, the Ibovespa index dipped by 0.31%, landing at 127,750.92 points-a significant retreat of nearly 400 points.



Initially promising, the index faltered, mirroring persistent market jitters in São Paulo.



During XP's morning call, Fernando Ferreira voiced investor concerns. Post-government fiscal revisions in April, anticipation of worsening fiscal outcomes has grown.



Additionally, a recent Copom split has spiked risk premiums on the DI curve. Also, Rio Grande do Sul's economic woes are now spotlighted, with GDP and agricultural inflation impacts looming large.



Meanwhile, the commercial dollar saw only a slight increase, settling at R$5.10.







Jacqueline Kist from Matriz Capital noted U.S. optimism following robust economic data and high hopes for Nvidia's earnings impacting Brazilian markets.



On Wall Street, mixed closures prevailed. The Nasdaq hit an intraday peak, and the S&P 500 flirted with a record.



Sam Stovall of CFRA Research hinted at a burgeoning AI-driven boom, promising to elevate Nvidia and others.



J.P. Morgan's Daniel Pinto pointed to challenges in the U.S. achieving a smooth economic descent. The bank aims to control inflation without destabilizing unemployment or GDP.

Brazil's Regional Crisis and Market Movements

Back in Brazil, devastation grips Rio Grande do Sul, with widespread calls for donations and federal help. Similarly, Santa Catarina reels from destruction.



Vale saw a 0.05% dip in the market despite high iron ore prices. Ongoing negotiations follow the Fundo dam disaster. Petrobras climbed by 0.16%, bouncing back from a challenging week.



Other oil entities, 3R Petroleum and Enauta recorded losses despite merger promises. Banco do Brasil rose by 0.83%.



Conversely, Lojas Renner and Ambev faced declines. Suzano and Klabin saw increases, fueled by positive stock recommendations. Braskem celebrated a 3.23% rise following a legal win.



Santander's strategists predict a downtrend for Ibovespa, adjusting 2024 forecasts to 145,000 points, expecting robust growth and higher rates.



Today's Focus Bulletin echoed these sentiments, with inflation and Selic rate projections climbing while GDP estimates dropped.



Leonardo Costa from Asa Investments flagged a pause in rate cuts, projecting the Selic at 10.50% for 2024. He speculated on potential cuts in future sessions.



Costa also highlighted escalating inflation expectations, challenging the Central Bank's stabilization goals amid tough global conditions.

