Fiscal Challenges Amid Progress: Cabo Verde’S Budget Deficit Expands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April, Cape Verde saw its budget deficit widen from 0.3% to 0.5% of its GDP, as reported by the latest government data.



This increase from the previous year's same month reflects a growing gap in the overall financial balance-from 707 million to 1.306 billion escudos (from 6.3 million to 11.7 million euros).



Despite this, the primary balance, which excludes interest payments, still showed a surplus, although it decreased from the previous year.



The surplus of 725.8 million escudos (6.5 million euros), representing 0.3% of GDP, marked a decrease from April 2023's 1.158 billion escudos (10.4 million euros), or 0.4% of GDP.



This shift underscores the dynamic nature of public finances in the context of global economic fluctuations.







Despite the widening deficit, Cape Verde's government remains optimistic, citing a significant improvement in the nation's main fiscal indicators.



A notable 10.1% increase in total revenues has been supported by robust tax collection efforts in recent quarters.



However, this revenue gain is tempered by a 9.9% rise in current expenditures, driven by higher costs for goods and services, transfers, social benefits, and personnel expenses.











Encouragingly, Cape Verde's public debt ratio improved, dropping from 112.1% to 107.7% of GDP. This alleviates some concerns about the nation's economic fragility.











Navigating Fiscal Challenges

This reduction is particularly significant in light of assessments from international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF ). They monitor such metrics to evaluate economic health.



The government asserts that these financial statistics indicate that Cape Verde is on a path toward fiscal consolidation and economic strengthening.



This optimistic outlook suggests confidence in the nation's fiscal management strategies and economic policies aimed at sustaining growth and stability.



Cape Verde's experience highlights the complexities of managing a small island economy in a globalized world.



Here, fiscal prudence must be balanced with strategic investments in social and economic infrastructure.











The ongoing efforts to improve fiscal health while managing expenditure growth reflect a broader challenge faced by similar economies.



In short, they are striving for sustainable development and economic resilience.











MENAFN20052024007421016031ID1108236767