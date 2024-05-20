Dollar Stability Tests Market Nerves Before Fed Update

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the U.S. dollar hovered near stability, edging up merely 0.05% to close at 5.105 Brazilian reais.



Despite starting strong, peaking at 5.129 reais, the currency wavered under the weight of expectations for the Federal Reserve's minutes due Wednesday.



Amidst these fluctuations, Raphael Bostic, Atlanta's Fed President, shed light on the ongoing struggle with inflation targeting.



Markets buzzed as his outlook hinted at prolonged vigilance before achieving the desired 2% inflation rate.



Additionally, remarks from two other Fed members were on the agenda, setting the stage for a day rife with speculation.







Meanwhile, the spot dollar nudged down by 0.05%, consistently trading at 5.105 reais.



Over at B3, Brazil's financial nerve center, the dollar's future contracts ticked up slightly by 0.01%, concluding at 5,108 points by late afternoon.

Commercial Dollar Rates:







Buy: 5.104 reais

Sell: 5.105 reais







Buy: 5.139 reais

Sell: 5.319 reais



Early gains were short-lived as the dollar's morning rally faded.Investors awaited further cues that might steer U.S. interest rates in the wake of the Fed's cautious stance as inflation shows signs of cooling.On the domestic front, Brazil braced for imminent updates on trade balances.Scheduled later in the week were releases concerning current transactions and foreign direct investments.April's federal tax collections remained undated, keeping market watchers on their toes.The legislative scene was equally dynamic. A pivotal vote on payroll tax cuts for 17 sectors loomed, signaling a major shift if passed.Finance Minister Fernando Haddad prepared to outline the fiscal impacts and proposed offsets, following a legislative-executive agreement.In this intricate dance of economics and policy, each move of the dollar tells a story, influencing markets and decisions far beyond U.S. borders.As stakeholders worldwide watch closely, the unfolding events could chart new paths for global finance.